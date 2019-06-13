Learn how lives have been impacted through adoptions

CATEGORIES:

We are a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) made up by 100% Volunteer Support

Join our community!

Our Four-Legged Heroes with real heroes

OUR RETIRED HEROES IN THEIR NEW LIFE

PROUD SUPPORTERS

Basic information about the transition of a working dog to retirement

OUR GOAL:

is 

SUPPORTING OUR VETS

&

Their K9 Companions

We would like to say thank you to Susan Larson for her support of Service Dog Flash.  

  • Types of Working Dogs
  • Difference Between CWD & MWD
  • Educational Events
  • Reuniting Handlers with Dogs

Learn about opportunities to help us continue our mission.

Adoption Application:

Common questions about working dogs, adoptions, and their transition to retirement.

more than 16,000 members

Transition to Retirement

CWD RINGO

Naptime

If you are interested in being considered as a furever home for

our retired heroes, please click the adopt link to be taken to our

adoption application.  Please complete all the application questions, so that we can evaluate each applicant for the right match. Please email back your completed application.   If being a furever home is not possible, your financial support would be greatly appreciated.

SERVICE DOG

FLASH

What Can I Do To Help?

We want to say thank you to so many people who have reached out to use in support of our sick four-legged heroes.  We can't thank you enough with helping us give these dogs the happy retirement that they deserve.  We also want to say a special thank you to the amazing woman, Diane, who stepped up to help cover the costs of CWD Ringo's medical bills.  It is so amazing that people like you help make a difference in more ways than you can imagine. 

K9 Ozzy

Order your Pet Food at Chewy.com and K9 Hero Haven will get a $20 donation!
  • May 19 Wounded Warriors Fundraiser at Applebee's in Selinsgrove, PA 4-9
  • May 26 Parade in Hopewell, NJ
  • June 8 Isaacs Mechanicsburg exit Silver Spring Commons Dine to Donate
  • June 15 Claws and Paws Golf Tournament Shotgun start at 10 AM.  Breakfast at 8:30 AM Linglestown RD, Harrisburg
  • June 29 Lewisburg Parade
  • July 3 Senators Game in Harrisburg at 7 PM.  Gates open at 6 PM
  • July 5 Northumberland County Courthouse Annual Hotdog Eating Contest
  • August 3 Berrysburg Parade
  • August 10 Selinsgrove National Night Out 4-7 PM Rain Date 8/14
  • August 17 Cruzin for K9s Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland
  • August 31 10 AM - 2 PM Kukur Dog Festival Milton State Park

Success Stories

Retired K9 Family

K9 Hero Haven

UP COMING

EVENTS:

GIVING OUR K9 HEROES THE HOMECOMING THEY DESERVE

 

Learn about the how the dogs go from working to transitioning to retirement


Frequently Asked Questions